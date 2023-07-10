Proposal for new assembly building on lines of Central Vista: Maha speaker

Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday said a proposal is under consideration to construct a new legislative building in Mumbai on the lines of the Central Vista project.

Speaking to reporters here, the speaker said the number of seats in the state Assembly and the Council will be in proportion to the rise in the number of voters after delimitation.

Central Vista created entire new houses for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha anticipating that delimitation would increase the number of members.

"I wish to have the same (construction of the new legislative building) here for the Maharashtra legislative assembly and the council. I hope the proposal will get enough funding for taking it forward, he said.

Narwekar said once the exercise of delimitation is completed, there are chances that the number of MLAs and MLCs will be in proportion with the rise in the number of voters.

"If it happens, the current House (legislative building) will not have enough seats to accommodate them. Thus, a proposal is under consideration for the construction of the new Assembly and the Council for Maharashtra, he said.

According to Narwekar, unlike Delhi, the current location of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai does not have any unutilised large land parcel adjacent to it.

"We will have to build an entirely new legislature complex that will be suitable per the new requirements, he added.

The ambitious redevelopment project of the nation's power corridor, Central Vista, which includes the new Parliament building, was inaugurated in May.