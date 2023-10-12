Odisha should lead way in making roadmap for millets for next decade: CM

As Odisha gears up for holding an International Convention on Millets on November 10 and 11, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that "Odisha should lead the way in developing the roadmap for millets for the next decade, both nationally and internationally."

Odisha should aim to become a centre of excellence for other states and countries, the CM further added.

"It may be mentioned here that Odisha is the only state to hold such an international convention on millets. 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets," according to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Chairing an Apex Committee meeting attended by the Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Secretary to CM (5T), and other senior officers of various departments on Wednesday, the CM said that this convention will highlight the millet food cultures of tribal communities in Odisha and showcase the trailblazing success stories of our farmers and Mission Shakti Groups.

He further said, "Millets have been a traditional crop for tribal farmers since times immemorial. They are climate resilient and powerhouses of nutrition. As climate change emerges as a prominent challenge of our times, this humble crop is emerging as a hope for our future."

Expressing happiness over the success of the Odisha Millets Mission, he said, "It is very satisfying to see that the efforts of the Odisha Millets Mission are now recognised by national and international agencies as the best model for the promotion of millets."

He thanked the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment for initiating the International Convention on Millets.

Mission Shakti Minister Basanti Hembram said that this convention would further improve the livelihoods of tribal people.

Chief Secretary PK Jena said that all preparations have been made to make the convention a huge success.

Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Principal Secretary Arabind Padhy made a presentation on the strategy to hold the convention.

As per the discussion, the convention of the theme is 'Millets--Ancient Grains for Modern Challenges'. The event aims at highlighting the aspects of millets and tribal communities in Odisha. About 4000 to 5000 farmers, women SHG members, Farmer-Producer organisations will attend the convention, the release stated.

The convention will showcase tribal culture, tribal cuisine, millet diversity, Business-to-business sessions, roundtables, technical sessions, demonstrations on machines and packaging technologies, special sessions for farmers, an international millet food festival, and art and culture, as per the release.