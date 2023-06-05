Odisha tragedy: Death toll from Bengal at 81 as more bodies identified

The death toll from West Bengal in the Odisha triple train tragedy has risen to 81, according to the state government.

On Sunday evening, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee quoted the figure at 62 while expressing apprehension that the number might increase as more bodies are identified.

She expressed doubts that the names of those travelling in unreserved compartments were not readily available with the railways department. "That list is yet to reach the state government. So in due course the casualty figure from Bengal might rise," she said.

On Monday, the state government updated the figure at 81.

State government sources said that in the updated death figure from the state the maximum, 31 has been reported from South 24 Parganas district.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress has announced the formation of a six-member committee whose members will personally visit the families of those killed in the train and accident and handover the compensation cheques of Rs 2,00,000 per casualty to the famileis on behalf of the party.

Trinamool Congress' national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had announced that this compensation of Rs 2,00,000 to family of each victim would be in addition to the compensation amount of Rs 5,00,000 on behalf of the state government.

Already a political slugfest has erupted in the state over the recommendation of the Railways Board for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation on the Balasore train accident.

"The credibility of central agencies like CBI is so low now as they are being used as tools against the opposition parties by the Union government. So we are having no faith in the CBI probe," said Dr Santanu Sen, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member.

BJP state president in West Bengal and party Lok Sabha member Sukanta Majumdar said that since there are doubts of sabotage behind the accident a necessity has arisen for a central agency probe in the matter.

--IANS

