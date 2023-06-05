Home / India News / Over 30 held as guards, students clash inside university in Greater Noida

Over 30 held as guards, students clash inside university in Greater Noida

The clash was triggered after security guards allegedly objected to some students smoking cigarettes at the Munshi Premchand Hostel inside the university campus

Press Trust of India Noida
Over 30 held as guards, students clash inside university in Greater Noida

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than 30 private security guards and students were taken into police custody after a clash broke out between them at the state-run Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, officials said on Monday.

The clash was triggered after security guards allegedly objected to some students smoking cigarettes at the Munshi Premchand Hostel inside the university campus, a police spokesperson told PTI.

"An argument broke out between the two sides around 10.30 pm on Sunday and blew into a clash after which 33 people were taken into custody by a police team which reached the spot. The police have received complaints from both sides and the matter is being probed," the police spokesperson said.

Among those detained are private security guards and college students involved in the clash, the official said, adding the exact break-up of the figures was not available immediately.

The matter, which took place in the Ecotech 1 police station area, is being investigated by senior officials and more people could be taken into custody, the spokesperson said.

A video clip of the incident surfaced on social media, purportedly showing some stick-wielding persons smashing two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked outside the hostel whose inmate is heard hurling expletives.

Also Read

Buddha Purnima 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Quotes of Budhha

Liquor of Rs 14 cr sold in Noida ahead of Holi, highest since pandemic

1 child killed, 28 injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

2022: Supertech Twin-tower demolition, conflicts in housing societies

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

Telangana tops in environmental performance, KTR hails CSE ranking

K'taka CM directs milk federation not to reduce fixed price of procurement

Senior leaders get 'factionalism' notice in Alappuzha CPI(M) unit of Kerala

World Environment Day: Prez asks people to adopt eco-friendly approach

India logs 174 new Covid-19 cases, active infections decrease to 3,193

Topics :Greater NoidaUniversity

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story