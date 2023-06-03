Home / India News / Odisha train accident: Stringent action if any found guilty, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised stringent action against any found guilty for the triple train accident which occurred here last night

Press Trust of India Balasore
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised stringent action against any found guilty for the triple train accident which occurred here last night.

Modi spoke to the press after inspecting the site of one of the country's worst train disasters at Bahanaga in Odisha's Balasore district and meeting victims at Balasore Hospital.

"Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty in the train accident incident. No one will be spared," Modi said.

Prime Minister also promised, "We will give the best possible treatment to those injured in this tragedy".

He also expressed his gratitude to locals for all the help in rescuing people, many of whom worked through the night.

"I am grateful to local people for all help given to train accident victims," Modi said.

Speaking of the accident he said, "I do not have words to express the pain. Let Almighty give us strength to overcome this situation".

He was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and was briefed on the situation by both Vaishnaw as well as officers of the disaster management team which worked overnight to rescue people at the disaster site where at least 288 people have died and over 900 injured.

The Prime Minister spoke to the Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister from the site.

He asked them to ensure all help needed is provided to the injured and their families, said officials.

Modi also said that special care must be taken to ensure that the bereaved families don't face inconvenience and that those affected keep getting the assistance they require.

He also interacted with Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik as well as the local police chief.

The PM also inquired about the progress of restoration work launched at the mishap site.

Before reaching the accident site at Bahanaga Bazar, the PM had chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi on the train accident.

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

