Bailey bridge to reconnect Niti valley border areas in U'khand commissioned

A Bailey bridge has been built by the Border Roads Organisation over river Girthiganga in place of the old bridge which collapsed in April, cutting off nearly half a dozen villages of Niti valley and the border outposts of Niti pass.

The portable bridge was operationalised on Friday, restoring direct road connectivity to the villages and the BOPs.

It was completed in less than two months.

Construction of the bridge connecting Kurkuti-Gamshali-Niti road and Niti pass was important from the social, economic and strategic point of view, Colonel Ankur Mahajan, Commander of the BRO task force told PTI.

It was also necessary for the widening and strengthening of the Mana-Mana pass and Joshimath-Malari roads which are to be taken up under the Bharatmala project, he added.