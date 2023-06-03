Home / India News / Odisha train crash: Anti-train collision system wasn't available on route

Odisha train crash: Anti-train collision system wasn't available on route

At least 238 people have been killed and more than 900 injured in the crash on Friday involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and goods train

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Odisha train crash: Anti-train collision system wasn't available on route

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The railways has initiated a high-level probe into the train crash in Odisha, which will be headed by the commissioner of railway safety, South Eastern Circle, officials said on Saturday.

The commissioner of railway safety works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation and investigates all such accidents.

"A M Chowdhary, CRS, SE Circle, will inquire into the accident," a spokesperson of the Indian Railways said.

The national transporter has also said anti-train collision system "Kavach" was not available on the route.

At least 238 people have been killed and more than 900 injured in the crash on Friday involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

While it is not clear what caused the crash, sources indicated a possible signalling failure.

"The rescue operation has been completed. Now, we are starting the restoration work. Kavach was not available on this route," Indian Railways Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said.

The railways is in the process of installing "Kavach", an anti-train collision system, across its network.

Kavach alerts when a loco pilot jumps a signal (Signal Passed at Danger -- SPAD), which is the leading cause of train collisions. The system can alert the loco pilot, take control of the brakes and bring the train to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same line within a prescribed distance.

In February, close on the heels of a head-on collision between two goods trains in Uttar Pradesh, the railways launched a month-long safety drive to prevent accidents such as derailment and overshooting of signals by loco pilots.

Under the drive, senior officers from the Railway Board, zonal railways and divisions were instructed to visit various sections, lobbies of crews, maintenance centres, work sites etc. and carry out a "thorough review of the working practices" to check and enforce safe operational and maintenance practices prescribed to prevent accidents or unusual incidents.

Also Read

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

Rajasthan train derailment: 4 passenger trains cancelled, 1 diverted

Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts

41 trains to remain cancelled till Mar 3 in Lucknow Division, says official

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

PM Modi to visit Balasore triple train accident site, hospital in Odisha

PM of a nation of 1.5 bn deserves respect everywhere: Sam Pitroda

Stalin announces financial assistance for Balasore train accident victims

Sisodia reaches residence to meet ailing wife as HC grants interim relief

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at rail crash site as death toll is 238

Topics :Odisha Train Crashtrain collision

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story