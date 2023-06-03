Home / India News / Three new railway stations to come up in Haryana's Yamunanagar under EDFCR

The development of the railway corridor will not only benefit local traders and industries but also businesses up to Ponta Sahib, it said

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Three new railway stations will come up Kalanaur, Jagadhari and Darazpur in Yamunanagar district under the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor Railway (EDFCR) project and these will benefit the industrial sector, a top Haryana government official said on Saturday.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said to ensure benefits to industries from these stations, a committee led by the Yamunanagar deputy commissioner will be formed.

This committee will gather information from industries based in the area and accordingly facilitate services at the stations, he said in an official statement.

The development of the railway corridor will not only benefit local traders and industries but also businesses up to Ponta Sahib, it said.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioner to prepare a plan in consultation with officials of traders' bodies and chambers of commerce regarding the utilisation of the three stations.

He also suggested organising a seminar to provide information about the facilities at these stations.

Kaushal was reviewing the ongoing development works in Yamunanagar district on Saturday, the statement said. Railway officials apprised that the work on the railway corridor is in its final stages.

The new Kalanaur junction and new Jagadhri railway junction are connected to the express highway, which will greatly benefit traders, the statement said.

Topics :Haryana GovernmentRailway Board

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Next Story