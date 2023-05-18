Home / India News / Scindia voices concern over Go First, says committed to support airlines

Scindia voices concern over Go First, says committed to support airlines

The Principal Bench of NCLT, New Delhi also declared a moratorium for the company and directed the suspended Board of Directors to cooperate with the IRP

IANS New Delhi
Scindia voices concern over Go First, says committed to support airlines

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In wake of budget airline Go First going for insolvency resolution proceedings due to financial difficulties, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday expressed concern over the situation, acknowledging that it is not favourable for the industry.

Talking to reporters here, he emphasised that while Go First's financial challenges impact the civil aviation sector, it is the responsibility of each company to address their individual issues.

He assured that the Ministry remains committed to supporting airlines in overcoming any underlying problems they may face.

Meanwhile, Go Airlines has extended the suspension of flight operations till May 26.

Earlier, on May 10, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the voluntary insolvency petition filed by the airline and appointed Abhilash Lal as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP).

The Principal Bench of NCLT, New Delhi also declared a moratorium for the company and directed the suspended Board of Directors to cooperate with the IRP.

The NCLT has also ordered the suspended management to deposit Rs 5 crore for the IRP to meet the immediate expenses to be adjusted by the Committee of Creditors (COC) to be formed soon.

It had also ordered the company from retrenching any of its employees.

Blaming global aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney of not providing spare engines for defective ones resulting in the grounding of nearly half of its fleet, Go First Airlines had approached the NCLT with a petition for resolution on May 2.

In reaction, Pratt & Whitney's spokesperson in a statement said: "Go First's (Go Airlines brand) allegations that Pratt & Whitney is responsible for its financial condition are without merit. Pratt & Whitney will vigorously defend itself against Go's claims, and is pursuing its own legal recourse."

The airline had approached the NCLT to retain its aircraft from being repossessed by the lessors. With the bankruptcy cover, the lessors have to petition the NCLT.

It was also reported rival airlines have started talking with the airport authorities to take over the slots occupied by Go Airlines.

--IANS

ssh/vd

Also Read

Scindia inaugurates Air India's direct flight between Mumbai-San Francisco

Southwest Airlines cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

Recovery, expansion, Covid air pockets await Indian aviation sector in 2023

Govt working on last-mile air connectivity to Tier-III cities: Scindia

Scindia assures speedy action over urinating incident on Air India flight

India sends relief materials to Myanmar for people affected by cyclone

Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede skips CBI questioning in Aryan Khan case

Delhi HC constitutes committee to implement 2021 Rare Disease Policy

Government has massive game plan for civil aviation sector: Scindia

Malpractice in admission process antithetical to Constitution: Delhi HC

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaAviationAirline

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story