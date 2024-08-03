Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Olympian Manu Bhaker's coach Samaresh Jung told to vacate Delhi residence

National pistol coach Samaresh Jung claimed that he and scores of other residents of Delhi's Khyber Pass area were handed eviction notices

Samaresh Jung, Samaresh
New Delhi: Shooter Samaresh Jung during a felicitation ceremony, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 3:56 PM IST
National pistol coach Samaresh Jung, who led shooter Manu Bhaker to her twin bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, received a rude shock upon his return to India earlier this week.

He was asked to vacate his home in Delhi’s Khyber Pass by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Jung claimed that he and scores of residents in the area were asked to vacate their homes. 

On Saturday, news agency ANI shared a video showing that an “anti-encroachment drive” was underway near Khyber Pass in Civil Lines in the national capital.
Jung said that he was not against the demolition drive but maintained that there should be a proper way to do it. Jung’s wife and former India shooter Anuja Jung alleged there was no clarity in the notice issued by L&DO.

On Thursday, Jung took to X to seek at least a two-month time period to vacate properly.

Jung lived at the property with his family of 12, including his 75-year-old mother. He said that they had been living there before Independence.
“After the euphoria of Indian shooters winning two Olympic medals, I, the team coach, just returned home from the Olympics to the disheartening news that my house and locality is to be demolished in 2 days,” he posted.

He noted that their writ petition seeking interim relief was dismissed by the Delhi High Court.

On July 9, the Delhi High Court dismissed a writ petition seeking a stay on the order, thereby allowing the demolition of land that L&DO said belonged to the Defence Ministry.

“Is it an emergency or war situation that we have to vacate in a day?” he questioned the authorities, adding that, as an Arjuna awardee, he expects at the very least a dignified exit.

 (With ANI, PTI inputs)

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

