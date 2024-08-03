Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Our govt has inked MoUs to make Rajasthan self-reliant in power: Minister

Rajasthan Minister of State for Energy Heeralal Nagar made the remarks on Friday night while responding to a discussion in the Rajasthan assembly on the power situation in the state

Rajasthan government has set a target of issuing 1.50 lakh connections. (Representational)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 3:44 PM IST
Rajasthan Minister of State for Energy Heeralal Nagar has said the government has signed agreements with central undertakings to make the state "self-reliant in the field of electricity".

The minister made the remarks on Friday night while responding to a discussion in the Rajasthan assembly on the power situation in the state.

"Our government has signed agreements (MoUs) with central undertakings to make the state self-reliant in the field of electricity," he said.

"With this step taken and with a farsighted vision, there will be no shortage of electricity in Rajasthan in the coming times," Nagar asserted.

Targeting the Congress, he alleged that due to the mismanagement of the previous government, the state had to face power crisis.

During the previous government, power generation, transmission and distribution were neglected, Nagar claimed.

The minister said power cuts in the state have reduced this year. By 2027, the state government will provide electricity to farmers in two blocks during the day, he said.

On agricultural power connections, he said the government has set a target of issuing 1.50 lakh connections, and these will be connected to solar power.


First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

