Omar Abdullah holds Cabinet meet in Pahalgam: 'Bloodshed won't stop J&K'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam on Tuesday, moving his administration out of Srinagar in a bid to instil confidence following last month’s deadly terror attack in the area. The visit comes as conderns deepen over the region’s tourism revival, which is a key contributor to the local economy.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, Abdullah said, "This morning, the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet meeting was convened in Pahalgam. This is the first time this government has held a cabinet meeting outside Jammu or Srinagar. Though we worked as per the agenda of our government, we did not have a cabinet meeting in Pahalgam for just an administrative or government function. The agenda of development and happiness in Jammu and Kashmir, the agenda to represent the people in J&K will not stop due to bloodshed."

"Through this meeting, we thanked people of Kashmir, especially those in Pahalgam, for their stand and bravery after the 22nd April attack where they raised their voice against violence and bloodshed," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The chief minister said a group of Maharashtra tour operators is in Pahalgam and will also visit Srinagar. "What encourages us is that earlier the group was going to be 20-25 people... But, around 60 tour operators from Maharashtra have come to see how the travel and tour industry can be resumed here... I want to thank these people," he said.

Ahead of the meeting, Abdullah shared his pictures on X from Pahalgam with the area's scenic landscape in the background. “In Pahalgam to chair a cabinet meeting. We came to express solidarity with the local population. We’ve also come to thank all the tourists who are slowly making their way back to Kashmir & to Pahalgam,” he wrote.

In another post, Abdullah said the meeting was “not just a routine administrative exercise", but a clear message that they were "not intimidated by cowardly acts of terror".

"The enemies of peace will never dictate our resolve. Jammu and Kashmir stands firm, strong, and unafraid,” said Abdullah.

The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and other senior civil and police officers, took place at a local resort in Pahalgam.

Abdullah also met with community representatives led by local MLA Altaf Kaloo, praising the courage and support shown by residents during the crisis. “The support extended by locals to tourists and the administration during the recent unfortunate incident was exemplary,” he wrote in his X post.

In a continuation of this outreach, the Cabinet is scheduled to meet in Gulmarg on Wednesday, with Jammi and Kashmir Inspector General of Police VK Birdi expected to attend. These meetings aim to boost morale and reconnect the administration with key tourism stakeholders in a region where nearly 90 per cent of bookings have been cancelled in the aftermath of the April 22 attack.

This is not the first time Abdullah has taken governance out of the capital. In 2012, during his earlier stint as chief minister, he famously convened a cabinet meeting near the Line of Control in Tangdhar, symbolically bringing government closer to conflict-affected communities.

Pahalgam tourism impact and recovery efforts

The Valley’s tourism sector, long considered a backbone of its economy, has suffered a setback since the brutal terror attack just over a month ago where 26 civilians lost their lives. Industry leaders report that up to 90 per cent of bookings were cancelled in the weeks following the Pahalgam attack, affecting thousands of jobs and livelihoods dependent on seasonal travel.

In a bid to revive the industry, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has launched the 'Chalo Kashmir' campaign , encouraging tourists to return. The initiative has received support from major hospitality groups, many of whom are now offering discounted packages and special promotions.

“All the major associations have expressed solidarity with Kashmir,” said Ajay Prakash, Vice-Chairman of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) earlier told Business Standard. “The attack’s impact will take time to fade, but we are committed to rebuilding public confidence.”

KB Kachru, President of the Hotel Association of India and Chairman – South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, echoed this optimism. “Tourism will bounce back shortly. The Valley’s hospitality industry is resilient,” he said.

Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor

On April 22, terrorists killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot. In response, the Indian government launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, targeting nine terrorist camps across the border. Security forces struck key bases of groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, which are linked to repeated attacks and infiltrations. The government also reinforced troop deployments along the Line of Control and the International Border.