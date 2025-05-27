Arts, commerce students may soon be eligible for pilot training: DGCA

Students from arts and commerce backgrounds may soon be able to train as commercial pilots, following a proposal by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to end the longstanding science-only eligibility rule for pilot training.

Currently, Indian regulations require students to have studied physics and maths in Class 12 to qualify for Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training. If the new rule is approved, students from all streams who have passed Class 12 would be able to pursue pilot training—subject to medical and other eligibility tests.

“The DGCA recommendation has been sent to the aviation ministry. Once they finalise it, this ministry will send it to the law ministry to notify the change. When that happens, the change will come into effect,” a senior official told The Times of India.

India’s unique science requirement

Until the mid-1990s, even Class 10 pass students could train to be pilots. Officials noted that India is the only country that still requires science subjects for CPL training. They argue that this requirement is outdated, as basic physics and maths are already taught in earlier school years.

Many arts and commerce students have had to reappear for Class 12 with physics and maths through open schools to qualify for CPL training.

Flying schools see reforms on the horizon

With more students expected to take up pilot training, the DGCA has started working to improve flying schools across India. Many aspiring pilots currently go abroad for CPL training due to long training durations and inadequate safety and teaching standards in Indian flying schools.

DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, on May 16, ordered all flying schools to create and maintain detailed websites with updated information about training hours, aircraft and instructor numbers, examiners, ground school and simulator availability. This move aims to bring more transparency and help students make informed choices.

Kidwai said this would make flying schools “more competitive, safer, and student-friendly.”

Pilot job challenges remain

Flying schools warn that while the new eligibility proposal is promising, other issues must be addressed to make pilot training smoother. Becoming a pilot in India is still challenging, with many students taking on large loans.

Senior pilots caution future aviators: “Even after the expensive CPL training and endorsement, getting a job can take a long time. Families must factor in the financial burden and the time lag before employment. The reality is not as rosy as it seems for wannabe pilots,” they said, as quoted by The Times of India.