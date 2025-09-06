Home / India News / WB minister Chandranath Sinha surrenders before ED in school jobs scam case

WB minister Chandranath Sinha surrenders before ED in school jobs scam case

The ED sought his custody, but the court granted him an interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000, subject to conditions, the official said

Enforcement Directorate, ED
Sinha has been under the ED's radar for some time in connection with a high-profile case involving alleged misappropriation of funds.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Bengal minister Chandranath Sinha on Saturday surrendered before an Enforcement Directorate (ED) court here in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in primary school recruitment, an official said.

According to sources in the central agency, Sinha, who is West Bengal's minister in charge of micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles, appeared before the special ED court in Kolkata earlier in the day and formally surrendered in compliance with court orders.

The ED sought his custody, but the court granted him an interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000, subject to conditions, the official said.

The court stated that although bail has been granted, Sinha will not be allowed to leave his assembly constituency or Kolkata for the time being.

"He must cooperate with the investigation. These conditions must be followed until the hearings related to the case are concluded," the ED official said, quoting the court order.

Sinha's legal counsel, when contacted, maintained that the minister was cooperating with the investigation and that the surrender was made out of respect for the judicial process.

Sinha has been under the ED's radar for some time in connection with a high-profile case involving alleged misappropriation of funds.

The central agency sleuths are expected to question Sinha further in the coming days to ascertain his role in the case.

While no formal arrest has been made yet, the court may decide on interim measures such as bail conditions or custody based on the agency's submission.

Last month, a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had directed Sinha to appear in person and surrender on September 12 in response to ED summons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Father and daughter killed as old house collapses in Jaipur due to rain

Govt issues new draft with accessibility standards for everyday products

Bengal CEO holds internal talks ahead of Election Commission meet in Delhi

Delhi sees respite as monsoon continues; CWC warns of floods across states

PM Modi's Manipur visit marks start of long peace process: Gaurav Gogoi

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateWest BengalTMC

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story