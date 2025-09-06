Home / India News / Father and daughter killed as old house collapses in Jaipur due to rain

Father and daughter killed as old house collapses in Jaipur due to rain

The deceased were identified as Prabhat (35), a native of West Bengal who worked at a local jewellery factory, and his daughter Pihu (5), the officials said

Heavy Rainfall
The injured are out of danger, said SMS Hospital Trauma Centre in-charge Dr Anurag Dhakad | Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A man and his daughter were killed and five people were injured when a portion of a dilapidated house collapsed in the walled city area here, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Subhash Chowk area on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Prabhat (35), a native of West Bengal who worked at a local jewellery factory, and his daughter Pihu (5), the officials said.

Deputy Controller of Civil Defence, Jaipur, Amit Sharma said seven people were trapped under the rubble. While two of them died, five were rescued and shifted to SMS Hospital.

"It was a very old house... and 18-19 people were living there. A portion of the house collapsed due to dampness caused by rain. The rescue operation lasted about six hours," Sharma said.

The injured are out of danger, said SMS Hospital Trauma Centre in-charge Dr Anurag Dhakad.

Sanjay, who lived in the house that collapsed, said, "At night, there was a loud sound, as if lightning had struck. Later we realised that the rear part of the house had collapsed. We heard a woman crying for help from inside."  Congress MLA from Kishanpole, Amin Kagzi, who visited the site, said he wrote to the municipal corporation two-and-a-half months ago seeking identification and demolition of such unsafe buildings before the monsoon.

"Every year such accidents occur in the old city. People must also understand that living in dilapidated houses puts lives at risk. Daily wage earners often seek cheap housing, but safety cannot be compromised," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt issues new draft with accessibility standards for everyday products

Bengal CEO holds internal talks ahead of Election Commission meet in Delhi

Delhi sees respite as monsoon continues; CWC warns of floods across states

PM Modi's Manipur visit marks start of long peace process: Gaurav Gogoi

Mumbai hoax threat: Police arrest Noida man for '400 kg RDX' message

Topics :Jaipurrajasthanheavy rains

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story