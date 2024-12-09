Acknowledging the persistent challenges faced by the industrial sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday reaffirmed his government's commitment to supporting local industries in overcoming these difficulties.

Abdullah also highlighted the positive impact of the now-defunct 'Darbar Move' on Jammu's vibrancy, assuring people that the government will resume the practice in the future.

Darbar Move is the bi-annual practice of shifting the seat of power between Jammu and Srinagar during winters and summers, respectively.

Speaking at an event organised by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) here, where he was felicitated for assuming office as chief minister, Abdullah underscored his administration's dedication to reviving the industrial sector.

"There is no shortage of issues. If I were to claim that these problems have only emerged in the past decade, it would be misleading. These challenges are not new, nor are they solely the result of Jammu and Kashmir's transition into a Union Territory. However, the transition has undoubtedly compounded these issues," he said.

Highlighting the geographical constraints of the region, he said, "Several challenges stem from our location. Jammu and Kashmir is situated in a corner of the country. Our market is very small, and our raw material base is limited. An industry that relies on importing raw materials and exporting finished products cannot sustain itself without governmental support." Reiterating the government's responsibility, he added, When we hold your hand and provide support, it is not a reflection of your helplessness or weakness. It is our responsibility, and we will fulfil it." On the tourism potential of Jammu, Abdullah emphasised the untapped opportunities presented by the large number of pilgrims visiting the region annually.

"Over a crore pilgrims visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine every year. If we can successfully divert even 15 per cent of them to the local tourist destinations, we would gain 15 lakh tourists immediately. We have managed the entire tourism economy of Kashmir with just 15 lakh tourists," he said.

Stressing the need to showcase Jammu's unique cultural heritage, Abdullah said, "Our Dogra culture is a treasure unique to Jammu. Our traditions, food, and specialties are unmatched and must be leveraged as key selling points for the tourism sector." Highlighting the positive impact of Darbar Move on Jammu's vibrancy, the chief minister said, "The hallmark of Jammu city was the bi-annual Darbar Move. For six months, people from Srinagar would work here, creating a lively environment.

"It fostered interaction between people from both sides of the mountains, whether at Wave Mall, Residency Road, or Gole Market. I assure you that we will resume the Darbar Move in future. Unfortunately, time constraints prevented us from doing so this time," he said.

Discussing the impact of industrial packages, Abdullah cautioned against their transient nature.

"Industries attracted solely by packages stay only as long as the incentives last. Once the benefits end, they pack up and leave. Industries that endure are those rooted in this land, run by people who are inherently connected to it," Abdullah said.

He also highlighted the challenges related to lease agreements for institutions and businesses.

Today, schools on leased land are being asked to produce 10-year leases, failing which their registration will not be renewed. Similarly, hotels on leased land cannot even make minor repairs due to the absence of valid leases. These issues need immediate attention," he said.

Assuring his government's commitment to addressing industrial concerns, the chief minister said, "Please provide me with a detailed note of whatever issues you want us to raise with the finance minister. We will take them up with the government of India and work towards tangible solutions," Abdullah said.