Home / India News / On Cheetah Day, PM Modi invites wildlife fans to witness India's wild cats

On Cheetah Day, PM Modi invites wildlife fans to witness India's wild cats

He said India is proud to be home to several cheetahs, and a significant number of them are born on Indian soil

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Project Cheetah was an effort to revive lost ecological heritage
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:44 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Project Cheetah was an effort to revive lost ecological heritage and urged wildlife enthusiasts to visit India to see the wild cat in all its splendour.

In a post on X on International Cheetah Day, the prime minister extended best wishes to "all wildlife lovers and conservationists dedicated to protecting the cheetah, one of the planet's most remarkable creatures."  "Three years ago, our Government launched Project Cheetah with the aim of safeguarding this magnificent animal and restoring the ecosystem in which it can truly flourish. It was also an effort to revive lost ecological heritage and strengthen our biodiversity," Modi said.

He said India is proud to be home to several cheetahs, and a significant number of them are born on Indian soil.

Many of them now thrive in the Kuno National Park and the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

"It is heartening to see cheetah tourism growing in popularity as well. I encourage more wildlife enthusiasts from across the world to visit India and witness the cheetah in all its splendour," the prime minister said.

"Our progress in cheetah conservation has been possible only through the collective support of our people, especially our dedicated Cheetah Mitras.

"Protecting wildlife and living in harmony with nature are integral to India's civilisational ethos and we see that spirit alive today in these efforts," the prime minister said.

India's ambitious efforts to reintroduce the cheetah to its natural habitats have entered a promising new phase, with significant progress recorded in population growth, habitat expansion, and international partnerships, officials said.

A total of 20 cheetahs were introduced into Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh - eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023.

Many had doubts when the cheetah was reintroduced, but these have now proved to be wrong, officials said.

As of December 2025, India sustains a thriving population of 32 cheetahs, of which 21 are India-born cubs.

In a recent milestone, an India-born female Mukhi delivered five healthy cubs in November 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: LS, RS to resume deliberations, discuss tobacco excise bill

Pollution being tackled as 'emergency' mission: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Sitharaman to move Health and National Security Cess Bill in LS today

Over 30 cops injured amid protest against coal mine in Chhattisgarh

HC rejects Prajwal Revanna's plea to suspend life sentence in rape case

Topics :Narendra Modiwildlifewildlife tourism

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story