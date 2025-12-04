Home / India News / Sitharaman to move Health and National Security Cess Bill in LS today

Sitharaman to move Health and National Security Cess Bill in LS today

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed a Bill aimed at increasing excise duty on tobacco products and their manufacturing after a discussion

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
She categorically said excise duty would be levied and not cess, clearing apprehensions of some members (Photo:PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Bill aims to augment resources for meeting expenditure on national security and public health, and to levy a cess for the said purposes on machines installed and other processes undertaken for the manufacture or production of specified goods, and for matters connected therewith.

According to the list of business, MPs Jugal Kishore and Sanjay Jaiswal will present the Seventh Report of the Committee on Estimates (2025-26) on the subject 'Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) and PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' pertaining to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in the Lower House.

On the fourth day of the Winter Session, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Ashok Kumar Rawat will present reports on the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Basavraj Bommai and GM Harish Balayogi will present reports on Labour, Textile and Skill Development.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, MPs Brij Lal and Harsh Vardhan Shringla will present reports on the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed a Bill aimed at increasing excise duty on tobacco products and their manufacturing after a discussion.

The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to revise excise duties on tobacco and related products after the expiry of the GST compensation cess.

"This is not a new law. This is not an additional tax. This is not something that Centre is taking away," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her reply to the discussion on the Bill.

She categorically said excise duty would be levied and not cess, clearing apprehensions of some members. "This is not a cess," she said.

The minister said that the revenue collected will go to the divisible pool and will be redistributed again (at 41 per cent) to the States. "Many members here made the comment that this is a cess. Excise is not a cess. Excise duty existed before GST. Compensation cess is reverting back to the Centre to be collected as Excise duty, which will be redistributed to the States at the 41 per cent allocated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM on two-day visit to Assam from Dec 20, CM Himanta reviews preparations

Over 30 cops injured amid protest against coal mine in Chhattisgarh

HC rejects Prajwal Revanna's plea to suspend life sentence in rape case

Delhi AQI remains very poor as city braces for extreme cold, smoggy skies

Suvendu Adhikari urges EC for stricter monitoring during SIR in West Bengal

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanHealthcare in Indiapublic healthParliament winter sessionLok SabhaRajya Sabha

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story