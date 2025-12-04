Sitharaman to move Health and National Security Cess Bill in LS today

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Bill aims to augment resources for meeting expenditure on national security and public health, and to levy a cess for the said purposes on machines installed and other processes undertaken for the manufacture or production of specified goods, and for matters connected therewith.

According to the list of business, MPs Jugal Kishore and Sanjay Jaiswal will present the Seventh Report of the Committee on Estimates (2025-26) on the subject 'Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) and PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' pertaining to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in the Lower House.

On the fourth day of the Winter Session, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Ashok Kumar Rawat will present reports on the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Basavraj Bommai and GM Harish Balayogi will present reports on Labour, Textile and Skill Development. Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, MPs Brij Lal and Harsh Vardhan Shringla will present reports on the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice. Earlier on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed a Bill aimed at increasing excise duty on tobacco products and their manufacturing after a discussion. The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to revise excise duties on tobacco and related products after the expiry of the GST compensation cess.