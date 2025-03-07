Home / India News / On Women's Day, PM Modi to hand over his social media account to women

On Women's Day, PM Modi to hand over his social media account to women

PM Modi stressed that the govt's aim is to provide nutrition to every family of the country in order to fight battles against malnutrition and anemia

Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 7:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat on a two-day tour, held a public rally in Surat on Friday. During the rally, PM Modi made a major announcement, revealing that he will hand over his social media account to women on International Women's Day, which falls on Saturday.
 
Furthermore, PM Modi praised the Surat Food Security Campaign and stated that it will serve as an "inspiration" for other districts of Gujarat.
 
PM Modi also stressed that the government's aim is to provide nutrition to every family in the country to combat malnutrition and anaemia. 
 
He further claimed that there were around 50 million bogus ration cards in the country, which the Centre has "removed from the system".
 
The recent Budget announcement to provide income tax exemption to those earning up to Rs 12 lakh has been widely appreciated. PM Modi, speaking about it in his rally, said that the income tax exemption will "benefit" the salaried class, small businesspersons, and workers. 
  Apart from that, PM Modi mocked the Opposition in the Surat rally by saying that loans worth Rs 32 trillion are given under the MUDRA scheme but "those who got zero seats won't know how many zeros are there in this figure". 
First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

