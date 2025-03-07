BJP government to shut 250 mohalla clinics in Delhi; AAP slams decision

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh announced on Thursday that around 250 mohalla clinics across the city will be shut down immediately. This decision is part of the government’s 100-day plan to improve the health system in the capital.

Speaking at a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Singh criticised the previous government, calling mohalla clinics “a hub of fraud”. He said that these clinics exist only on paper and are located on rented land, with rent expenses being misused.

Mohalla clinics were started by the Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP ) government in October 2015. By August 2023, there were 533 such clinics in the city. However, as part of the new plan, the Delhi government is working on fast-tracking the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“We will soon sign an agreement with the Centre to implement Ayushman Bharat in Delhi. After March 8, people will start filling out forms for enrolment,” Singh said.

When asked about previous health schemes like the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK), Singh said they existed only on paper. He announced the new government will not continue these policies but will develop its own.

Govt plans healthcare system overhaul

DAK was started in 2011 to help poor patients get financial aid for medical treatment in government hospitals. It included free surgeries, free high-tech tests, free treatment for accident victims, acid attack survivors, and free dialysis services.

The minister also announced a new plan to introduce 10 mobile dental vans to provide dental care in rural areas. “These vans will serve people in villages and provide necessary dental treatment,” he said.

Talking about government hospitals, Singh said that each medical superintendent (MS) will now manage only one hospital and will be transferred every three years.

He also emphasised the need for maternity centers in Delhi. “Currently, 20 per cent of childbirths in Delhi happen outside hospitals. We aim to bring this number down to zero,” he stated.

AAP leader Satyendar Jain criticised the decision

Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain strongly criticised the BJP government’s decision to close 250 mohalla clinics in Delhi. On Friday, he said this move would severely harm the city’s healthcare system.

Speaking at a press conference, Jain urged the government to increase, not reduce, the number of these clinics. He explained that the AAP government introduced them to provide easy access to primary healthcare for Delhi’s people.

Jain highlighted that the mohalla clinics offer important medical services, such as doctor consultations and 365 types of free diagnostic tests. He added that the main goal of these clinics was to help people get medical care near their homes instead of traveling long distances to hospitals.

