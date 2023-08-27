Home / India News / One child killed, four others injured after wall collapses in UP's Aligarh

One child killed, four others injured after wall collapses in UP's Aligarh

The officials added that further details are being investigated

ANI
Representative image | (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 7:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In a tragic incident, a child was killed and another four children were injured after a wall collapsed under the Bhujpura Chowki of Aligarh police station on Saturday, officials said.

Upon receiving the information the police administration team reached the incident spot and took the injured to the district hospital for treatment.

According to the police the incident took place at 8:30 pm.

"The incident took place under Bhujpura Chowki at around 8:30 pm in which five children were injured due to wall collapse, out of which two were serious. One child was sent to Malkhan Singh Hospital. The other one was brought dead to the hospital. One girl is serious and undergoing treatment at JN Medical College," city Magistrate State Gaurav Ranjan Srivastava said

The officials added that further details are being investigated.

Also Read

5 killed after part of well collapses in J'khand, death toll still unknown

World Day Against Child Labour 2023: Tracing its History, Importance, Theme

2 killed, 6 injured as building slab collapses in Navi Mumbai: Officials

Heatwave death toll in Ballia reaches 68 after 14 more patients succumbed

5 killed as iron hoarding collapses on people in Pimpri Chinchwad township

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha blames Punjab govt of delayed action to control floods

LIVE: 3 people killed in 'racially motivated' shooting in Florida

Yogi Adityanath, Lekhi attend cultural event at G20 programme in Varanasi

INS Sunayna concludes its visit to Port of Durban in S Africa to boost ties

Work of G20 culture ministers holds significance for humanity: PM Modi

Topics :Uttar PradeshAligarhDeath toll

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story