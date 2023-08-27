Yogi Adityanath, Lekhi attend cultural event at G20 programme in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Meenakashi Lekhi and Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday attended a cultural event at the G20 program in Varanasi.

The Culture Ministers of G20 countries met on Saturday, the last day of the four-day G20 Culture Working Group (CWG). The last night of the meeting started with the G20 orchestra of the international cultural program 'Sur Vasudha'. The message of the spirit of 'one earth, one family, one future' went to the whole world from Kashi to the tunes of G20 countries.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the 'Sur Vasudha' cultural program organized at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul, Bada Lalpur.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi also handed over the G20 Orchestra Baton to Brazil, the country that will hold the next leadership of G20.

CM Yogi also attended the dinner organised in honour of the guests of the G20 Culture Working Group. He reached Varanasi on the last evening of the meeting of Culture Ministers of G20 countries.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister handed over the chairmanship of the next G-20 meeting to the representative of the Culture Minister of Brazil in the presence of Union Cultural State Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi.

Moreover, UP CM honoured the composer of Sur Vasudha with 'angavastram' and garland. Cultural programs were presented in the program emphasizing the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the ancient tradition of India. In order to promote sustainable development, the message of environmental protection was given by organizing a program on the concept of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

The international cultural program 'Sur Vasudha' included not only representatives from G20 countries but also artists from eight invited nations (Bangladesh, Mauritius, Netherlands, Oman, Singapore, Spain, Nigeria, and the UAE), along with participation from six international organizations.

Notably, this program had previously been hosted in Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Indonesia. For the first time, India got the opportunity to preside over it.

On this occasion, Union Minister of Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, State Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, the Central Culture Secretary Govind Mohan, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra were present, along with representatives from G20 countries.