LIVE: PM Modi to address 104th episode of radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 104th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, today. The broadcasting of the programme will start at 11 am. Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Tune in at 11 AM on Sunday. Always a delight to highlight inspiring life journeys from across India." The 103rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on July 30, when PM Modi mentioned the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign for the first time. Mann ki Baat has impacted all sections of society, who have been inspired to contribute towards fulfilling the great goals he has set for the nation. Mann ki Baat started on October 3, 2014, and reached its 100th episode On April 30, 2023.
8:05 AM

PM Narendra Modi to address Business 20 Summit today in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the B20 Summit India 2023 in Delhi. PM Modi will also address the 104th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, today. The Mann Ki Baat radio show will begin at 11 am (IST) while his speech at the Business 20 (B20) will start at 12 noon. PM Modi informed about his address at the B20 Summit on X platform (former Twitter). PM wrote, "At 12 noon, 27th August, I will be addressing the B20 Summit India 2023. This platform is bringing together a wide range of stakeholders working in the business world". Today is the last day of the B20 Summit. It began on 25 August with the theme RAISE – Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses. It is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

7:37 AM

Chandrayaan-3 completes two out three mission objectives; Isro shares update

Days after landing on the lunar south pole, Chandrayaan 3 has ticked off several mission objectives. An update shared by the Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday evening indicated that two out of three goals had already been reached. The rover and lander continue to conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the lunar surface.

7:36 AM

‘Scientists behind Chandrayaan-3 proved man is a storehouse of infinite energy’: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the scientists associated with Mission Chandrayaan 3 have proved that man is a storehouse of infinite energy and has infinite capabilities.
 
The Chief Minister was speaking after felicitating scientists from various scientific and technical institutions located in Dehradun and Mussoorie at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing. He also planted saplings in the institute.

7:35 AM

‘We are excitedly looking at next 13 days’, says Isro Chairman

India took a giant leap on Wednesday evening as the Isro's mooncraft, Chandrayaan-3 soft landed on Moon's south polar region, making it the first country to achieve this milestone. Moreover, India became the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.
 
Isro has continued to share videos and images of the moon Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 frequently on social media platforms. The Pragyan Rover has rolled over the surface of the moon for a distance of eight meters, Isro said in its latest update. Yesterday, ISRO released a video of the Pragyan rover rolling out of Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander from a two-segment ramp as well as the deployment of the ramp and solar panel prior to the rolldown of the rover.
 
Prime Minister Narendra on Saturday met the ingenious scientists of Isro, including chairman S Somnath who were involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
 
The mission began more than a month ago at an estimated cost of over Rs 600 crore. Isro Chairman S Somnath said that India would next attempt a manned lunar mission. 
 
On 23 August, at 6:04 PM (IST), the Chandrayaan-3's lander touched down close to the center of the 4.5-kilometer-wide area that had been targeted for the landing. The lander landed within 300 meters (985 feet) of that point. As per Isro chairman, rover Pragyan was on the move, and working "very well,"
 
Chandrayan-3 Rover would conduct experiments over 14 days, including an analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.

7:27 AM

Southern Railway announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for kin of deceased

Southern Railway has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in the train accident in Madurai.The Southern Railway also announced Rs 2 lakh for grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for passengers with minor injuries.

7:26 AM

Bodies of 9 pilgrims killed in Tamil Nadu train fire tragedy to be airlifted to Lucknow

Bodies of nine pilgrims who met with a tragic end on Saturday when a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment at the Madurai railway station in Tamil Nadu, will be airlifted to Lucknow, an official said.

