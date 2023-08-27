LIVE: PM Modi to address 104th episode of radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

7:35 AM
‘We are excitedly looking at next 13 days’, says Isro Chairman
India took a giant leap on Wednesday evening as the Isro's mooncraft, Chandrayaan-3 soft landed on Moon's south polar region, making it the first country to achieve this milestone. Moreover, India became the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.
Isro has continued to share videos and images of the moon Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 frequently on social media platforms. The Pragyan Rover has rolled over the surface of the moon for a distance of eight meters, Isro said in its latest update. Yesterday, ISRO released a video of the Pragyan rover rolling out of Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander from a two-segment ramp as well as the deployment of the ramp and solar panel prior to the rolldown of the rover.
Prime Minister Narendra on Saturday met the ingenious scientists of Isro, including chairman S Somnath who were involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
The mission began more than a month ago at an estimated cost of over Rs 600 crore. Isro Chairman S Somnath said that India would next attempt a manned lunar mission.
On 23 August, at 6:04 PM (IST), the Chandrayaan-3's lander touched down close to the center of the 4.5-kilometer-wide area that had been targeted for the landing. The lander landed within 300 meters (985 feet) of that point. As per Isro chairman, rover Pragyan was on the move, and working "very well,"
Chandrayan-3 Rover would conduct experiments over 14 days, including an analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.