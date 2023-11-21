Home / India News / Only govt should do food certification, not NGOs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Only govt should do food certification, not NGOs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was replying to a query on the Uttar Pradesh government banning the production, storage, distribution and sale of food products with halal certification

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
nance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said food certification should be done only by governmental agencies, and not by non-governmental organisations.

In a press conference, replying to a query on the Uttar Pradesh government banning the production, storage, distribution and sale of food products with halal certification, she said it is not right for any organisation other than the government ones to give certification.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Food quality and food testing are essentially a government job. Government should do it. We have our Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)," she said, adding it is the government agencies that should ascertain whether there are chemical additives, artificial or harmful colours and so on.

"They (government bodies) will have to be the authority to certify which is quality food for people to consume. Non-Governmental Organisations doing it is not right, she said.

The Uttar Pradesh government on November 18 banned the production, storage, distribution and sale of food products with halal certification, with immediate effect, while exempting products manufactured for export.

In a statement, the state government alleged that there have been "malicious attempts" to discourage the use of products lacking a halal certificate, in the pursuit of "unfair financial benefits", and claimed that it also forms part of a pre-planned strategy to sow class hatred, create divisions in society, and weaken the country" by "anti-national elements".

Sitharaman was in the city to participate in poll rallies for BJP candidates in the run up to the November 30 assembly elections.

Also Read

UP govt bans sale of halal-certified products with immediate effect

Uttar Pradesh govt's 'halal ban' keeps meat sellers on tenterhooks

CM Adityanath launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh

Investment in UP was distant dream 6 years ago: Yogi slams previous govts

PM's Bhopal address will infuse BJP workers with new energy: Adityanath

National Herald probe: ED attaches Rs 752 cr assets of Cong-linked firms

State legislative Assemblies have been meeting for fewer days, shows data

Winter session of Parliament before Lok Sabha polls is usually short

Fastest route may see contact with Uttarkashi tunnel workers in 3 days

Pay RRTS share, or ad money will be transferred: SC to Delhi govt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanYogi AdityanathUttar Pradeshcentral government

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Cong manifesto promises caste census

Technology News

WhatsApp launches 'Check the Facts' safety campaign to fight misinformation

MediaTek brings on-device gen-AI to mid-range devices with Dimensity 8300

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story