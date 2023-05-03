Home / India News / 'Operation Kaveri': India brings home fresh batch of 231 stranded people

'Operation Kaveri': India brings home fresh batch of 231 stranded people

India on Wednesday brought back home a total of 231 people under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
'Operation Kaveri': India brings home fresh batch of 231 stranded people

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India on Wednesday brought back home a total of 231 people under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan.

The Indians arrived in Mumbai in a commercial flight.

"Another #OperationKaveri flight brings citizens back home. Flight carrying 231 passengers lands in Mumbai," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The Indians were brought back home from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah where India set up a transit camp for the evacuees.

Under 'Operation Kaveri', India has been taking its citizens in buses from conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in Indian Air Force's (IAF) heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy's ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home in either commercial flight or IAF's aircraft.

On Tuesday, 231 Indians arrived in Ahmedabad while another batch of 328 citizens were brought to New Delhi.

India brought back 186 people on Monday under the evacuation mission that was launched over a week back.

On Sunday, 229 Indians arrived in Bengaluru while 365 people reached Delhi on Saturday.

Under the evacuation mission, 754 people arrived in India in two batches on Friday.

The total number of Indians who were brought back home now stands at 2,930, according to official data.

The first batch of 360 evacuees returned to New Delhi in a commercial plane on last Wednesday.

The second batch of 246 Indian evacuees arrived in Mumbai in a C17 Globemaster aircraft of the IAF on Thursday.

Also Read

Operation Kaveri: How India is rescuing its citizens amid crisis in Sudan

First flight carrying 360 Indians from Sudan reaches Delhi, says EAM

Air Force plane carrying 246 Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Mumbai

How the world backed two generals, and put Sudan on the path to war

Operation Kaveri: INS Teg reaches Sudan with relief material for Indians

IOA President PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers, assures support

India will get its own index to quantify heat impact next year: IMD chief

BJP asks AAP, Kejriwal to come clean on involvement in excise policy case

HC seeks govt stand on PIL to restrict cash transactions on online shopping

Renewable energy's future in India to depend on innovation: Official

Topics :SudanIndians

First Published: May 03 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story