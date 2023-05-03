HC seeks govt stand on PIL to restrict cash transactions on online shopping

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought Centre and Delhi government's response on a plea seeking to restrict cash transactions of goods, products and services purchased through online shopping platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was dealing with the PIL moved by advocate and BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay, which also seeks court's direction for measures to reduce corruption and for restricting cash transaction of air ticket, rail ticket, electricity bill and other bills of Rs 10,000 and above.

Although the court did not issue a formal notice in the matter, it asked the counsel appearing for the Central and Delhi government -- Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and advocate Santosh Kumar Tripathi, respectively -- to obtain instructions in the matter, and listed it for hearing in August.

Upadhyay has argued in the plea that the PIL's requests are a "practical solution" to the problems of corruption, the production of black money, money laundering, benami transactions, and disproportionate assets.

"Similarly, no district is free from the clutches of mafias' viz. land mafia, drug-liquor mafia, mining mafia, transfer-posting mafia, betting mafia tender mafia, hawala mafia illegal immigration mafia conversion mafia, superstition-black magic mafia and white-collar political mafia, dividing society on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth," the plea states.

The government must examine the good practices of other nations that are in the top 20 in the Corruption Perception Index and put them into use in order to send a strong message that it is committed to combating the threat of corruption and black money.

The plea states: "Moreover, India cannot move forward without clean-transparent governance for which corruption-free society is a basic requirement and that is impossible without recalling currency above Rs 100, restricting cash transactions above Rs 10,000 linking assets above Rs 50,000, with Aadhaar and confiscating cent per cent black money, disproportionate assets, and benami property and giving rigorous life imprisonment to looters."

--IANS

spr/dpb