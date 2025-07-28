Operation Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed during encounter in J&K's Lidwas

The Indian Army on Monday said that three terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's General Area Lidwas during an encounter.

"Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation continues," the Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Earlier, the security forces said that the contact was established with the terrorists under the ongoing 'Operation Mahadev'.

The defence forces launched the operation to track down the culprits of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people. However, it was not immediately clear if the three slain terrorists were involved in the April 22 attack.