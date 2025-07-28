Home / India News / Assam CM meets PM Modi, briefs him about state's welfare schemes

Assam CM meets PM Modi, briefs him about state's welfare schemes

The PM is scheduled to visit Assam on September 8 to inaugurate the year-long celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary

Assam CM, PM Modi
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image: X@himantabiswa
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the progress made in various socio-economic indicators and welfare schemes in the state.

"Had the privilege of calling upon Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today", the Chief Minister posted on 'X'. 

 

"Briefed him on Assam's notable strides across socio-economic indicators and the near saturation of major welfare schemes", he added.

Sarma said he also conveyed "on behalf of the people of Assam, our anticipation to welcome him on 8th September a moment that will mark another milestone in our state's development journey".

The PM is scheduled to visit Assam on September 8 to inaugurate the year-long celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary and dedicate the nation's first bio-ethanol plant at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Cash discovery row: SC questions Justice Yashwant Varma over his petition

Remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi: SC raps MP minister over public apology

India should not engage with Pak in any sphere, says Abhishek Banerjee

Delhi HC to hear pleas on July 30 on govt's nod to release Udaipur Files

Topics :AssamHimanta Biswa Sarmawelfare economy

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story