Remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi: SC raps MP minister over public apology

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for not issuing a public apology over his remarks against Indian Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi, saying he is testing the court's patience.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said the conduct of the minister was making the court doubt his intentions and bonafide.

Senior advocate K Parmeshwar, appearing for Shah, said he had issued a public apology, which was online, and would be placed on court's record.

The bench asked the special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the statements made by the minister to submit its report by August 13.

The top court noted 87 people were examined by the probe team, which was currently examining the statements. The bench also refused to examine a plea filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur seeking Shah's resignation but said some of the allegations made in the writ petition about the past instances would be looked into by the three-member SIT. The top court posted the hearing for August 18. The SIT constituted by the Madhya Pradesh government was in compliance with the top court's order. On May 19, the top court chided Shah and constituted the SIT to probe the FIR lodged against him.