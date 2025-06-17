Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India sets up 24x7 control room for nationals in Iran amid Israel conflict

India sets up 24x7 control room for nationals in Iran amid Israel conflict

MEA sets up 24x7 control room for Indians amid Israel-Iran tensions; 10,000 nationals, including 6,000 students, are currently in Iran

On June 13, Israel launched air and missile strikes on nuclear facilities in Tehran, reportedly killing at least 224 people and injuring hundreds | File image

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday announced the setting up of a 24x7 control room in response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, which has raised serious concerns for Indian nationals residing in the region.
 
In addition to the control room, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has activated a round-the-clock emergency helpline to assist citizens. The announcement comes a day after the government confirmed that the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and has begun relocating Indian students to safer areas where necessary.
 

Control room and emergency contact details

 
The MEA shared the following contact information to assist Indian citizens in need:
 
 
MEA Control Room (New Delhi):
 
1800118797 (Toll-free)

+91-11-23012113
 
+91-11-23014104
 
+91-11-23017905
 
+91-9968291988 (WhatsApp)
 
situationroom@mea.gov.in
 
Indian Embassy in Tehran — Emergency Helplines:
For calls only:
 
+98 9128109115
 
+98 9128109109
 
For WhatsApp:
 
+98 901044557
 
+98 9015993320
 
+91 8086871709
 
Regional contacts:
 
Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036
 
Zahedan: +98 9396356649
 
cons.tehran@mea.gov.in
 

10,000 Indians in Iran, students being relocated

 
According to a Times of India report, nearly 10,000 Indians are currently in Iran, of whom approximately 6,000 are students. Following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, around 600 Indian students were moved to Qom, while another group of 110 students from Urmia reached the Armenian border on Monday evening and are expected to be evacuated today.
 
On June 13, Israel launched air and missile strikes on nuclear facilities in Tehran, reportedly killing at least 224 people and injuring hundreds. The attacks were part of a broader operation targeting Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure.
 

Advisories issued for Indian nationals

 
Indian embassies in both Israel and Iran have issued advisories via social media platforms. The Embassy in Tehran urged citizens to “remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, and follow local safety protocols.” Meanwhile, the Embassy in Israel reassured that it is in touch with Indian nationals, including students, workers, caregivers, and tourists, and is ensuring their safety.
 

Diplomatic engagements continue

 
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Sunday as part of India’s diplomatic engagement amid the West Asia crisis.
 

Trump issues warning, departs G7 early

 
US President Donald Trump, who is attempting to mediate between Israel and Iran, has departed early from the G7 Summit in Canada. Trump reiterated his warning that Iran must not possess a nuclear weapon and urged immediate evacuation of Tehran in a post on Truth Social.
 
As the conflict intensifies, Indian authorities are ramping up efforts to protect nationals in the region, with the control room and helplines serving as the primary lines of support.

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict India Iran S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

