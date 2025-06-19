Delhi to launch ₹3.21 crore artificial rain project: How it will be done

The ₹3.21 crore initiative will be implemented in partnership with IIT-Kanpur and the Delhi government’s Department of Environment. IIT-Kanpur will handle the scientific, technical, and operational aspects of the project.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also extended formal support, confirming the feasibility of the project across the NCR. It will provide critical real-time data, including cloud type, altitude, wind patterns, and dew point to assist in operational planning, reports NDTV.

What is artificial rain? Artificial rain is a weather modification technique that enhances precipitation by dispersing substances like silver iodide, potassium iodide, or dry ice into clouds. These act as nuclei, encouraging moisture to condense into larger droplets, which can trigger rainfall or snowfall from clouds that may not naturally produce it. Why Delhi needs artificial rain ALSO READ: Delhi merely spent 1/3rd funds received under NCAP to fight air pollution Delhi experiences hazardous air pollution, particularly during winter. The main contributors include vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, construction dust, and burning of biomass. Stubble burning in neighbouring states such as Punjab and Haryana adds to the problem, with smoke drifting into the city. Weather conditions like low wind speeds and temperature inversion trap pollutants close to the ground, worsening air quality.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board and SAFAR, concentrations of PM2.5 and PM10 frequently exceed prescribed limits, pushing the Air Quality Index into the ‘severe’ category and posing serious public health risks. Artificial rain, created through cloud seeding, helps by washing out pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10 from the atmosphere, leading to cleaner air and better visibility. Delhi’s artificial rain project: How it will be done As part of its artificial rain project, IIT-Kanpur will fly small aircraft over Delhi skies to try and make it rain. The aircraft will carry special flares that release a mixture of chemicals into the clouds, encouraging them to produce rain.

The aircraft, a modified Cessna, will carry flares filled with a unique mix developed by IIT-Kanpur. This mix includes tiny particles of silver iodide (a compound that helps form ice), powdered rock salt, iodised salt, and a chemical to keep the mix free-flowing. This blend works in two ways: it helps water droplets form more easily and also triggers the formation of ice crystals, both of which increase the chances of rain. ALSO READ: A timely wake-up call: India must urgently address plastic pollution The trial will include up to five flights, each lasting at least 90 minutes and covering around 100 square kilometres. These flights will avoid sensitive or restricted airspace and will only take place after getting final clearances. They will focus on areas in northwest and outer Delhi. The flights will target nimbostratus clouds—thick, grey clouds found between 500 and 6,000 metres above ground level and with a moisture level of over 50 per cent, which makes them suitable for seeding.

The exact amount and type of the seeding mix used will depend on the weather and how much moisture is present in the clouds. To track the effect of the artificial rain on pollution, IIT-Kanpur will monitor air quality in real time using Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in and around the area. These stations measure PM2.5 and PM10—tiny harmful particles in the air that affect health. IIT-Kanpur had earlier run seven successful cloud seeding trials between April and July in drought-hit regions, using the same type of aircraft and flare-based systems. The Delhi project builds on those efforts, with a new focus on fighting air pollution. It is expected to provide data that may help use this method in other polluted urban areas in future.