Operation Sindoor LIVE news: UK Parliament debates India-Pak conflict, appeals for de-escalation
Operation Sindoor LIVE news updates: Indian army says 'Justice is Served' after striking nine terror camps across the border under 'Operation Sindoor'. Catch all the breaking news here
BS Web Team New Delhi
India carried out 25-minute "measured and non-escalatory" missile and drone strikes early Wednesday, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK), according to officials. The coordinated land and air assault was India's first strike in Pakistan's Punjab since the 1971 war. Dubbed “Operation Sindoor”, the retaliation to the Pahalgam terrorist attack included about 24 precision strikes across the locations that had been identified as hubs of terrorist activity, said a source in the know. Among the 21 identified terrorist camps and training centres spread across Pakistan and PoJK, the Indian armed forces launched coordinated attacks on nine, deploying both fighter jets and armed drones for the operation.
According to the estimates of a person in the know, 70 to 80 terrorists were killed. Among the dead were 10 family members of JeM chief Masood Azhar, including his sister, nephew, and nieces.
US President Donald Trump has called for calm and dialogue between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions, expressing hope that the two nuclear-armed neighbours will resolve their differences peacefully. Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “I want to see them work it out.” He added, “Hopefully they can stop now,” urging both sides to de-escalate the situation. Reiterating his past offers to mediate between the two countries, Trump stated, “If I can help, I will be there.”
9:15 AM
Blast heard in Pakistan's Lahore
A blast was heard in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on Thursday morning, news agency Reuters reported, a day after India carried out targeted strikes and destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
9:10 AM
Support Indian govt's pursuit of justice: Senator Jim Risch
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch has voiced support for India's efforts to bring the Pahalgam attackers to justice but expressed concern over the escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. In a post on X on Wednesday, Risch said, "The escalating tension between India and Pakistan is concerning. I support the Indian government's pursuit of justice against the attackers in Pahalgam, but I urge caution and respect for civilians on both sides."
8:41 AM
UK Parliament debates India-Pakistan conflict, appeals for de-escalation
The rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Op Sindoor targeting terror camps in PoK was debated at length in the British Parliament, with members across parties appealing for UK efforts to aid de-escalation in the region. UK Foreign Office Minister Hamish Falconer opened the debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday with a statement reiterating Prime Minister Keir Starmer's earlier remarks over the importance of diplomacy and dialogue.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 08 2025 | 8:51 AM IST