Home / India News / Government keen to increase credit availability to MSMEs, says official

Government keen to increase credit availability to MSMEs, says official

He said that MSMEs provide employment to 27 crore people and that is why the ministry keeps them in mind while making policies

MSME
Deepak Jain, Chairman Lumax Group said MSMEs represent the true entrepreneurship spirit of India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government wants to increase credit availability to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and also improve them by enhancing technology, an official said on Friday.

Addressing CII's Annual General Meeting, Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME said India is the fourth largest economy today and would be the third-largest soon.

Rajneesh highlighted how MSMEs took a hit during COVID-19 but turned around very fast.

He said that MSMEs provide employment to 27 crore people and that is why the ministry keeps them in mind while making policies.

"We want to increase credit availability to MSMEs. This year Budget provided for providing credit cards to micro enterprises," he said adding MSME NPAs (bad loans) were less than 5 per cent in last five years as per RBI data.

He also highlighted the role of technology to improve MSMEs, suggesting that through use of technology issues between environment concerns and growth aspirations can be resolved.

Also Read

MSMEs must comply with quality standards: Consumer Affairs Secretary

Hero FinCorp receives Sebi's go-ahead to float Rs 3,668 crore IPO

Premium

Digital lending norms: NBFC loans to MSMEs likely to get dearer

Fintech tools to transform medium enterprises into growth engines: NITI

Premium

MSME delinquencies fall to 5-year low of 1.8%: Cibil-Sidbi report

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and CEO of Siemens Ltd said, today average productivity level is 75 per cent in India whereas it is over 90 per cent in Europe and use of technology can help bridge this gap (productivity). He pointed that Indian MSMEs are dealing with challenges like access to market and finance.

Shreekant Somany, CMD Somany Ceramics said digitisation helps MSMEs reduce cost and improve operational efficiency and suggested that MSMEs find new ways for rating them properly so that they get required financial facilities.

"We must support MSME innovation hubs for improving quality of products to meet global standards," he said opining that regulatory compliance burden is heavy on MSMEs.

Deepak Jain, Chairman Lumax Group said MSMEs represent the true entrepreneurship spirit of India.

"We need to have very collaborative ecosystem... today ecosystems compete with each other, " he said citing example of China competing with other ecosystems globally. He stressed on the need to support MSMEs saying that supporting MSMEs should be a national competitive strategy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NDA makes history as first batch of 17 Female Cadets graduates; know more

Danish Ambassador condemns terrorism, shows sympathy toward India

Nearly 50 protesting jobless teachers detained on way to Bengal secretariat

LIVE news updates: Pakistan began pleading with entire world to stop India, says Rajnath Singh

Siddaramaiah launches real-time 'CM Dashboard' for development monitoring

Topics :MSMERBITechnologyEmployment

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story