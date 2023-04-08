Home / India News / Opposition has to unite to win elections against BJP: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said opposition parties will have to unite if they want to win elections against the BJP

Anantnag (JK)
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said opposition parties will have to unite if they want to win elections against the BJP.

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar also said that discussions are going on and "I can see good results coming on the unity front (at the national level)".

"Alliance is the only thing which will unite us. We cannot fight individually. That is why even the opposition parties at the national level are trying to find ways to unite so that we can win the elections," Abdullah said in response to a question by reporters at Larnoo in Anantnag district.

He had gone to Larnoo to attend a condolence meeting.

Asked about the issue of removal of certain portions related to Mughals from textbooks, Abdullah said history cannot be erased.

"How will they forget Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb, Akbar, Babar, Humayun and Jahangir? They ruled for 800 years. No Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian felt threatened. When they will show Taj Mahal, what will they say who built it? What will they say about Fatehpur Sikri where the Mughal crown was before moving to Delhi? How will they hide Humayun's tomb and Red Fort?" he asked.

"They are hitting their own feet with an axe. History won't change. We won't remain but history will remain," the National Conference leader said.

On China renaming some villages in Arunachal Pradesh, Abdullah said India is not ready to accept the claim which China had made earlier as well.

