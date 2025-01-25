Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Order bans night use of loudspeakers and DJ systems in Bhopal district

The directive stated that the use of loudspeakers and DJ systems will be banned from 10 PM to 6 AM across the Bhopal district

This order comes as a relief for students appearing for upcoming board examinations for 10th and 12th
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
The district administration in Bhopal has banned the use of loud sound systems including at religious places, to curb noise pollution from 10 PM to 6 AM.

This order comes as a relief for students appearing for upcoming board examinations for 10th and 12th.

Additionally, owners of DJs (systems), hotels, restaurants and bars will have to apply for licenses for using sound systems allowed within prescribed limits.

Violators will be prosecuted under section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The ban came into effect on January 23.

The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) stated that the order complies with the directives issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal regarding loudspeakers and checking noise pollution.

The directive stated that the use of loudspeakers and DJ systems will be banned from 10 PM to 6 AM across the Bhopal district.

The owners of DJ systems, hotels, restaurants, and bars are now mandated to obtain licenses for using sound systems allowed within prescribed (decibel) limits.

The order stated that only one sound system would be allowed on DJ (the word generally used for the vehicle-mounted sound system).

It said sound systems would be allowed for two hours between 6 AM and 10 PM in accordance with the Central government's rules for maintaining ambient air quality standards.

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

