Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / FIITJEE owner among 12 booked for closure of centres in Delhi-NCR

FIITJEE owner among 12 booked for closure of centres in Delhi-NCR

FIITJEE founder DK Goyal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rajiv Babbar, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Manish Anand and its Greater Noida branch head Ramesh Batlesh have been named in the FIR

FITJEE
FIITJEE provides coaching for competitive exams to engineering aspirants and has 73 centres across the country | Photo: X
Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The owner of FIITJEE and 11 others have been booked on a complaint by the parents of the coaching institute's students after several of its centres in Delhi-NCR shut down, police said on Saturday.

FIITJEE founder DK Goyal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rajiv Babbar, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Manish Anand and its Greater Noida branch head Ramesh Batlesh have been named in the FIR, a Noida Police spokesperson said.

"Based on the complaint of parents, a case has been registered on charges of criminal conspiracy and breach of trust," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rambadan Singh said.

On Friday, students and parents said several FIITJEE centres have unexpectedly shut down across Delhi-NCR and many teachers have resigned allegedly due to non-payment of salaries for months.

FIITJEE provides coaching for competitive exams to engineering aspirants and has 73 centres across the country.

Citing the complaint of Satsang Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida, the Noida Police spokesperson said that the institute's centre in Noida, Sector-62 was open till Tuesday but closed an hour before schedule. Later, it was found that the centre had been completely closed. He claimed that more than two thousand students studied at the centre.

Also Read

FIITJEE centres shut in North India as teachers resign, protests erupt

CCPA fines three coaching institutes for misleading UPSC exam claims

Govt issues guidelines to crack down on misleading ads by coaching centres

Arihant academy acquires 51% stake in ZEAL academy at Rs 17 cr valuation

Supreme Court to hear on Monday civil services aspirants' death case

Similar allegations have also been made by Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sector Omega-2 of Greater Noida.

The abrupt closure of FIITJEE centres has left many students and their parents, who have paid fees running into lakhs of rupees, in the lurch.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explosives recovered in Assam amid preparations for R-Day celebrations

Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple gets FCRA nod to accept foreign donations

Karnataka court accepts closure report in bribery case against Siddaramaiah

LIVE News: Yes Bank Q3 PAT jumps 164.5% to Rs 612.27 cr, interest income up 12%

Mumbai Police collects Saif's blood sample, clothes for investigation

Topics :coachingDelhi-NCRIIT JEE

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story