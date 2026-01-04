Over 1,700 acres of forest land in Assam cleared of encroachments: Himanta

Over 1,700 acres of reserve forest land in Assam's Hojai district have been cleared of encroachments, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He asserted that no encroachment will be tolerated.

"GAME OVER for illegal encroachment at Jamuna-Moudanga RF. Mission completed as 5,250 bighas reclaimed through peaceful, lawful & decisive action," Sarma said in a post on X on Saturday, referring to an eviction drive on 1,732.5 acres in the area.

"No cheat codes needed. Consider this your warning: Illegal encroachment will NOT be tolerated," Sarma asserted.

Since the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government came to power in 2021, it has carried out a series of evictions to clear land from alleged encroachments, mostly affecting the Bengali-speaking Muslim population.