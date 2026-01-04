Air quality in Delhi improves slightly, but cold wave, fog continue

Air quality was comparatively better at NSIT Dwarka and IGI Airport, both recording 177, placing them in the ‘moderate’ category.

Delhi’s air quality improved on Sunday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 248, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, residents continue to face biting cold and chilly mornings, which are reducing visibility and causing disruptions in travel services.

By 4 pm on Saturday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 267. The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts AQI will remain in the ‘very poor’ category from Sunday through January 6, with similar forecasts for the following six days.

What is driving air pollution levels in Delhi

A 2025 study revealed that 65 per cent of Delhi’s air pollution comes from outside the city, mainly other NCR districts, while local sources account for 35 per cent.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air noted that winter-period transboundary pollution outweighs local emissions, reported PTI. Among local sources, vehicular emissions contribute nearly half of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution, exceeding industry, construction and other combustion sources. Encouragingly, stubble burning’s contribution fell by 10.6 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024.