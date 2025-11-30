Home / India News / Over 1 mn beneficiaries in J&K get credit worth ₹43,000 cr in H1 FY26

Over 1 mn beneficiaries in J&K get credit worth ₹43,000 cr in H1 FY26

The official said the meeting was informed that the banks in J&K have disbursed credit of ₹43,017 crore to over 1 million beneficiaries

Rupee
Over 1 million beneficiaries in Jammu and Kashmir received credit assistance during the first half of the financial year 2025-26.
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 1:29 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Over 1 million beneficiaries in Jammu and Kashmir received credit assistance during the first half of the financial year 2025-26, with banks disbursing loans worth over Rs 43,000 crore, an official said on Sunday.

The information was given at the 17th meeting of the UT-Level Bankers' Committee (UTLBC) chaired by chief secretary Atal Dulloo here on Saturday to review the performance of banks and financial institutions in providing credit and other banking services during the first quarter and first half of the current financial year 202526, the official said.

The official said the meeting was informed that the banks in J&K have disbursed credit of Rs 43,017 crore to 10.07 lakh beneficiaries during the first half of the current financial year 202526.

Dulloo said despite the ups and downs caused by the Pahalgam terror attack followed by cross-border tensions and floods that engulfed J&K between April and September, lending to the priority sector has remained satisfactory.

Agriculture, he said, is a major opportunity, and the banking sector needs to provide appropriate credit to the sector for the economic upliftment of J&K.

He urged banks to come forward and provide hassle-free loans under schemes like the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), PM Vishwakarma, Mission YUVA, and Homestays, which have been designed to create self-employment opportunities for the youth.

"There is also a need to improve the CD Ratio of J&K and push credit to Self-Help Groups," he said.

The chief secretary stressed upon the banks to improve lending under the priority sector with special emphasis on segments like agriculture, housing, education, and social infrastructure, which are important for the overall growth of the UT.

He directed banks, especially private sector banks, to improve outreach in unbanked and under-banked pockets of J&K so that banking facilities are made accessible to the people.

He also directed banks to improve enrolment under social security schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana, besides ensuring timely settlement of claims under these schemes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ECI extends nationwide SIR process by one week amid ongoing roll updates

Youth's dedication is greatest key for Viksit Bharat: PM in Mann ki Baat

CAG terms Assam budget 2023-24 'unrealistic', questions excessive grants

Mercedes rams into 3 near mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, leaving 1 dead

Tripura govt signs two skill development MoUs with IIT Delhi, Tata IIS

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirsocial securitycredit growth

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story