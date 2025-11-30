Home / India News / Mercedes rams into 3 near mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, leaving 1 dead

Mercedes rams into 3 near mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, leaving 1 dead

Legal action is being taken and further investigation is underway, the police added

Accident, road accident
The driver of the vehicle, Shivam (29), a resident of Karol Bagh, has been apprehended | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A 23-year-old man died and two others sustained injuries after a Mercedes SUV (G63) allegedly rammed into them near a mall on Nelson Mandela Marg in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area early Sunday, police said.

The police said the incident took place at 2.33 am when a PCR call regarding the accident was received at Vasant Kunj North police station.

"A team reached the spot opposite a mall and found a Mercedes G63 in a mangled condition," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel in a statement said.

According to the police, three men --? aged 23, 35 and 23 years --? all employees of a restaurant in Ambience Mall, were found lying injured at the spot.

They were immediately shifted to a hospital where Rohit (23), a resident of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, was declared brought dead, while the other two are undergoing treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, Shivam (29), a resident of Karol Bagh, has been apprehended. He was returning home after attending a wedding and was accompanied by his wife and elder brother at the time of the crash, read the statement.

"Preliminary inquiry suggests that the vehicle lost balance after a road diversion, following which it veered towards an auto stand and hit the three victims who were waiting there for autorickshaw. The car is registered in the name of Abhishek, a friend of the accused," said the officer.

Legal action is being taken and further investigation is underway, the police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tripura govt signs two skill development MoUs with IIT Delhi, Tata IIS

'All tourist accommodation providers in Sikkim must contribute to TSD fund'

India played leadership role at COP30, achieved all goals: Bhupender Yadav

Govt meets floor leaders of parties ahead of Parliament's Winter session

Cyclone Ditwah continues to bring more rains to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Topics :DelhiRoad Accidentsroad accident victims

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story