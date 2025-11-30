Home / India News / Tripura govt signs two skill development MoUs with IIT Delhi, Tata IIS

Tripura govt signs two skill development MoUs with IIT Delhi, Tata IIS

These partnerships aim to train a total of 1,000 candidates in cutting-edge job roles aligned with emerging industry demands, thereby boosting local employment

This initiative is expected to significantly enhance employability and open new livelihood avenues for the youth. Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
To enhance skill development of youth with emerging industry demands, the Tripura government has signed two MoUs with IIT Delhi and Tata IIS, an official said on Sunday.

These partnerships aim to train a total of 1,000 candidates in cutting-edge job roles aligned with emerging industry demands, thereby boosting local employment and reducing outmigration.

"The first MoU, signed with IIT Delhi, will train 500 candidates in five futuristic job rolesArtificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, and 5G technologies. These programmes will be implemented in collaboration with NIELIT Agartala, Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT), and other government institutions in the state," Director of Skill Development, Pradeep K told PTI.

He said funding will be jointly provided through PMKVY 4.0 (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana) and the state-supported MMDUP (Mukhya Mantri Dakyatha Unnyanan Prakalpa) scheme.

Ashutosh Dutt Sharma, CEO of IHFC (I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics), IIT Delhi's Technology Innovation Hub, was present during the signing of the MoU and expressed interest in establishing a regional centre in the northeastern state in the future.

He said the proposed centre will focus on supporting startups in these new-age technology domains, empowering local innovators and generating IT-linked employment within the state.

"Under the second MoU, Tata IIS will train another 500 candidates in high-demand technical sectors such as industrial automation safety engineering, industrial robotic system integration, electric vehicle maintenance technician, CNC programming, and 3D printing operations," he said, adding the training will be conducted in collaboration with the state's Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

The Skill Development Director said that these programmes will be strictly placement-linked.

CFO of Tata IIS, Mayank Palan, said the trainees will be connected to Tata's vehicle manufacturing units and its wide network of industrial clients across mainland India.

This initiative is expected to significantly enhance employability and open new livelihood avenues for the youth of the state in advanced manufacturing and automotive technologies.

The director emphasised that digital skills will play a crucial role in enabling youth to secure employment within the state itself.

He said by promoting IT, ITeS, and startup-oriented training, the department aims to reduce the need for youth to migrate to other states in search of jobs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TripuranortheastIIT Delhi

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

