Protest rally held in J-K's Samba against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Protest rally held in J-K's Samba against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

They urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to ensure the safety of Hindus, a minority in Bangladesh

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh
People from different faiths held a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday to protest the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
People from different faiths held a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday to protest the attacks on Hindus and their temples in Bangladesh and called on the Centre to intervene.

Carrying the Tricolour, religious flags and placards, members of Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities and MLA Surjeet Singh Salathia took part in the rally.

They urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to ensure the safety of Hindus, a minority in Bangladesh.

"The civil society took out a protest rally against violent attacks on Hindus and their temples. People from various communities, including Hindu, Sikh and Jain, participated in the protest against Bangladesh for what is happening there," said a protester Suraj Singh.

He said the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh are increasing day by day while the world remains a mute spectator.

"We cannot tolerate such mayhem against the community there. The prime minister and the government of India should intervene further and ensure it is brought to an end," he added.

Another protester, Bansi Lal, said the world should take cognisance of the grave human rights violations taking place in Bangladesh.

"The world must intervene. Human rights organisations should come forward to put an end to the violence against Hindus," he said.

There have been a spate of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities as well as attacks on temples in Bangladesh in the last few weeks that triggered strong concerns in New Delhi.

Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties Religious minorities protests

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

