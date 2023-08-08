Home / India News / Over 13,000 cybercrime cases registered in UP from 2022 to March 20, 2023

More than 13,000 cybercrime cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh from 2022 to March 20, 2023, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also holds home portfolio, informed the state assembly on Tuesday

Press Trust of India Lucknow

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
More than 13,000 cybercrime cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh from 2022 to March 20, 2023, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also holds the home portfolio, informed the state assembly on Tuesday.

SP MLA from Sardhana Atul Pradhan had sought the information in a starred question and asked about the measures taken by the government to check the "increasing" cybercrime in the state.

"From the year 2022 till 20.03.2023, 13,155 cases of cybercrime were registered. Out of the total number of 27,390 complaint applications, 21,623 cases have been disposed of and the remaining applications are being disposed of," Adityanath said in a written reply.

To effectively control cybercrime in the state, 18 cybercrime police stations have been set up. The process of setting up cybercrime police stations in 57 districts is underway, he said.

"In every district, cyber helpdesks have been set up at 1,531 police stations of the state to help the victims of cybercrime. District cyber cell has been constituted in each district for effective control and investigation of cybercrimes. For effective curbing of cyber financial crimes, a toll-free number, 1930, and a wesbite (http://cybercrime.gov.in) have been released," he added.

Campaigns are held across the state on the first Wednesday of every month to make the general public aware of cybercrimes, the chief minister said.

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

