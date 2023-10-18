Home / India News / Over 13 Sabarimala pilgrims injured as bus overturns in Kottayam, Kerala

Over 13 Sabarimala pilgrims injured as bus overturns in Kottayam, Kerala

More than 13 Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after a bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident in Kottayam district on Wednesday morning, police said

Press Trust of India Kottayam (Ker)
Photo: ANI/Representative

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

More than 13 Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after a bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident in Kottayam district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at Kanamala, near Erumeli, they said.

The pilgrims, hailing from Kolar in neighbouring Karnataka, were proceeding to the hill shrine located in Pathanamthitta district.

A senior official said as many as 43 people, including 40 pilgrims, were in the vehicle when it overturned after the driver lost control of it.

Over 13 people suffered injuries, he said.

Four injured pilgrims were rushed to the government medical College here, he said, adding that four persons were taken to the general hospital and some other accident victims were admitted to a nearby private hospital, the official added.

Also Read

Bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat, 25 pilgrims from Punjab injured

24 pilgrims from West Bengal wounded in bus accident near Lucknow

Nipah: Kerala HC asks state to issue guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrimage

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims dead, 57 injured in bus skid off the road

2 killed, more than 10 injured as speeding bus overturns in MP: Police

Skill development scam: SC reserves verdict on Naidu's plea to quash FIR

Two BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu

LIVE: BJP Prez JP Nadda to visit Rajasthan to review poll preparations

Only PM Modi gave true respect to Ambedkar: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

SpiceJet flight with 286 passengers arrives in Delhi amid Israel conflict

Topics :Sabarimala caseSabarimalaKerala governmentKerala

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in Mizoram

Congress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC Code

World Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

India News

Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to Isro

Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given 1 gas cylinder for free: UP CM

Economy News

India to spend nearly Rs 143 trn on infra between FY24 and FY30: CRISIL

State borrowing costs to rise in H2 FY24 on hardening of yields: Report

Next Story