LIVE: BJP Prez JP Nadda to visit Rajasthan to review poll preparations

Ahead of assembly elections in Telangana, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was running a corrupt government and urged the people of Telangana not to back the corrupt government. "KCR thinks that he has the sole authority in Telangana and he will run his corrupt and dynastic-based government here. The people of Telangana are very intelligent. They will not fall into his trap. Not only in Delhi but people all over the country are troubled by his corruption scandal. His (KCR) family's name comes from the liquor scam in Delhi. I think the people of Telangana will not make the mistake of bringing back a corrupt government," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will visit Rajasthan on Wednesday to hold meetings with party leaders as part of the BJP's preparations for the upcoming state assembly polls, party leaders said. Nadda will be visiting the Ajmer and Kota divisions of Rajasthan, where he will hold discussions with party leaders and workers. Earlier on Monday, Nadda visited Rajasthan's Udaipur where he conducted meetings in two sessions for the Udaipur region in view of the upcoming polls. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday left the White House for a quick trip to Israel to show solidarity with the people of the country in the aftermath of the terrorist attack by Hamas. However, Biden had to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan for a meeting with leaders of Jordan, Egypt and Palestine after the Palestinian Authority cancelled the summit following a huge explosion at a hospital in Gaza. Hundreds of civilians are feared dead after a deadly blast at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza. Israel has denied its involvement in the bombing, while the Palestinians have held it responsible.