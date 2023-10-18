LIVE: BJP Prez JP Nadda to visit Rajasthan to review poll preparations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will visit Rajasthan on Wednesday to hold meetings with party leaders as part of the BJP's preparations for the upcoming state assembly polls, party leaders said. Nadda will be visiting the Ajmer and Kota divisions of Rajasthan, where he will hold discussions with party leaders and workers. Earlier on Monday, Nadda visited Rajasthan's Udaipur where he conducted meetings in two sessions for the Udaipur region in view of the upcoming polls. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday left the White House for a quick trip to Israel to show solidarity with the people of the country in the aftermath of the terrorist attack by Hamas. However, Biden had to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan for a meeting with leaders of Jordan, Egypt and Palestine after the Palestinian Authority cancelled the summit following a huge explosion at a hospital in Gaza. Hundreds of civilians are feared dead after a deadly blast at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza. Israel has denied its involvement in the bombing, while the Palestinians have held it responsible.
Ahead of assembly elections in Telangana, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was running a corrupt government and urged the people of Telangana not to back the corrupt government. "KCR thinks that he has the sole authority in Telangana and he will run his corrupt and dynastic-based government here. The people of Telangana are very intelligent. They will not fall into his trap. Not only in Delhi but people all over the country are troubled by his corruption scandal. His (KCR) family's name comes from the liquor scam in Delhi. I think the people of Telangana will not make the mistake of bringing back a corrupt government," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.
Congress and BJP leaders coming to Telangana are political tourists, they come and go: BRS MLC K Kavitha
9:22 AM
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot arrives at the AICC headquarters in Delhi
9:17 AM
Skill development scam: SC reserves verdict on Chandrababu Naidu's plea for quashing of FIR
The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on a plea filed former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in the skill development scam case. Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments of senior advocates Harish Salve and Sidhartha Luthra, appearing for Naidu, and Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Andhra Pradesh government.
9:13 AM
Over 13 Sabarimala pilgrims injured as bus overturns in Kerala
More than 13 Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after a bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident in Kottayam district on Wednesday morning, police said. The accident occurred at Kanamala, near Erumeli, they said. The pilgrims, hailing from Kolar in neighbouring Karnataka, were proceeding to the hill shrine located in Pathanamthitta district. A senior official said as many as 43 people, including 40 pilgrims, were in the vehicle when it overturned after the driver lost control of it.
9:06 AM
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at AICC headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee meeting
9:00 AM
Union Minister Piyush Goyal attacks KCR of running a corrupt government in Telangana
8:58 AM
US President Biden to visit Israel to show support for the Jewish nation in the aftermath of Hamas attack
8:53 AM
BJP President JP Nadda to visit Rajasthan to evaluate poll readiness
