Over 171,000 matters settled at second National Lok Adalat in Delhi

The second National Lok Adalat was organised across the national capital by the Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA), which resulted in the settlement of 171,000 matters.

Overall, 171,305 cases were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 1737.75 crore, the press release issued by DSLSA said, highlighting the efficacy of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in promoting access to justice.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the official release, a total of 254,392 cases were referred to Lok Adalat.

The acting chief justice of Delhi High Court, Justice Manmohan and other judges also visited the Saket Courts Complex to oversee the arrangements for the National Lok Adalat on Saturday.

As per the press release of DSLSA, a total of 360 Lok Adalat benches were constituted at seven district court complexes, whereas in Delhi High Court, District Consumer Forums, Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRT) and Permanent Lok Adalat, 16 benches were constituted.

The 254,392 cases included 1.80 lakh Notice Branch (NBT) traffic challans, 1,263 traffic challans, 54,927 pending cases, 17,166 pre-litigation cases and 1,036 cases pending before the High Court.

In the district courts, a total of 170,008 cases were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 291.34 crore.

In the above cases, 142,323 traffic challans were disposed of across Delhi for a cumulative settlement/fine amount of Rs 1.69 crore.

The South West DLSA, Dwarka Courts Complex, disposed of a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) case for an amount of Rs 3.43 crore (approx.) in the favour of victims and an amount to be paid by the insurance company to the dependents of the motor accident victim.

During the Lok Adalat, the oldest case pertaining to the year 2014 was also amicably settled in the South-East DLSA, Saket Courts.

Lok Adalat Bench was also constituted at Delhi High Court, where 44 cases were settled for a settlement amount of Rs. 2.01 crore.

Benches were constituted at state and district consumer forums, where 215 cases were settled for a settlement amount of Rs. 10.33 crore.

Lok Adalat bench was also constituted at Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs), where 94 cases were settled for a settlement amount of Rs. 1429.97 crore.

The Bench for electricity matters was also constituted at Permanent Lok Adalat, where 944 cases were settled for a settlement amount of Rs. 4.11 crore.

Overall, 171,305 cases were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 1737.75 crore, the press release issued by DSLSA said.

Judge Naveen Gupta, Special Secretary, DSLSA, underscored that the National Lok Adalat serves as a distinctive platform for dispute resolution, fostering conciliation and amicable settlements.

He further emphasised that this initiative reflects "our unwavering commitment to nurturing a legal system that is not only fair and just but also easily accessible to all segments of society.