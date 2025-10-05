Over 2,500 FIRs, 3,900 arrests under UP's Mission Shakti 5.0 campaign

More than 2,500 FIRs were registered and nearly 3,900 people arrested across Uttar Pradesh under the Mission Shakti 5.0 campaign, launched on the first day of Navratra by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Saturday.

The campaign aims to empower women by promoting self-reliance, social inclusion and security. Under the statewide drive, police intensified efforts to enhance women's safety and strengthen public trust, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Additional Director General (ADG) (Women and Child Security Wing) Padmaja Chauhan, the nodal officer of Mission Shakti, said Anti-Romeo Squads increased surveillance across public spaces, including temples, markets, malls and parks.