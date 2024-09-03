Over 200 fall ill from contaminated water at Greater Noida housing society

Over 200 residents of Supertech Eco Village 2 in Greater Noida West fell ill on Monday after consuming contaminated water, with children being the most affected, according to a report by the Times of India.

The health crisis emerged when residents from four towers – C-4, C-5, C-6, and C-7 – reported severe illness. These 20-storey buildings, housing over 160 flats, are suspected to have been contaminated due to inadequate cleaning of the society's water tanks last week. Residents believe that the cleaning process, which took place over three days, left harmful residues in the water supply. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The situation has been particularly dire for children. Abhiram Singh, a local resident, told the Times of India that his three-year-old son developed diarrhoea, fever, and vomiting on Monday morning and is currently receiving treatment at Surbhi Hospital in Noida.

In response to the complaints, the society's maintenance team has conducted an inspection of the water tanks, collected samples for testing, and pledged to rectify any identified issues. The maintenance team also assured residents that any negligent parties would be held accountable.

Another resident, speaking to NDTV, recounted that his son fell ill after returning from a coaching class, experiencing vomiting. He noted that his younger son, aged eight, soon began showing similar symptoms. “I returned from work at 9 pm and started feeling nauseous around 11 pm. This must be due to water contamination,” he said.

Other residents reported that children began exhibiting symptoms such as vomiting and dysentery from Sunday night. Initially attributing the illness to food from outside, the situation became clearer as more cases emerged. Residents have noted that the problems began after a society water tank was cleaned two days earlier.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and efforts are underway to determine the cause and prevent further occurrences.