World Environment Day: Prez asks people to adopt eco-friendly approach

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday asked the people to adopt an eco-friendly approach in their day-to-day activities to build a clean, biodiversity-rich and beautiful planet.

"Let's together build a green future!," said the President, who is currently on a visit to Suriname and Serbia.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5.

"On this World Environment Day, let us remind ourselves that we are the children of Mother Earth. It is our time to give back to the Nature which always caters to our needs and demands. Let's re-dedicate ourselves to adopt an eco-friendly approach in our day-to-day activities and gift a clean, biodiversity rich and beautiful planet for the posterity. Let's together build a green future!," Murmu tweeted.