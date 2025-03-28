Home / India News / Over 60% wheat area sown with climate-resilient varieties: Govt to RS

Over 60% wheat area sown with climate-resilient varieties: Govt to RS

The minister was replying to a question regarding the measures being taken to ensure that the wheat crop is not affected by rising temperatures in March

wheat crop, Farmers, Farmer, agriculture
Wheat harvesting has started in many states. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Friday said that more than 60 per cent of wheat area planted during the rabi (winter-sown) season was under climate resilient varieties.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur said, "The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) through its All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on wheat has developed 114 varieties during the last 15 years which are suited to varying weather conditions.

"...Out of total wheat area planted in the country during 2024-25, more than 60 per cent of wheat area is under climate resilient varieties. These climate-resilient varieties show less reduction in yield under stress environments," he added.

The minister was replying to a question regarding the measures being taken to ensure that the wheat crop is not affected by rising temperatures in March.

"The wheat varieties such as DBW187, DBW303, DBW327, WH1270, PBW872 have been developed and notified for the October planting and modifying planting schedules has allowed the grain filling to occur at comparatively lower temperatures and reduces the wheat exposure to heat stress, thereby resulting in higher yield," Thakur said.

In addition, ICAR- Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) Karnal is monitoring the weather situation and issuing advisories to farmers, allowing them to implement protective measures in case of rising temperature.

"Further, IIWBR is also involved in breeder seed supply of high-quality wheat seeds and direct seed distribution to farmers," Thakur said.

Also Read

Premium

Wheat procurement starts on a brisk note in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

Buldhana hair loss cases not linked to wheat, water contamination: Minister

Wheat production likely to rise 2% to all-time high 115.43 mn trn: Govt

Premium

Return of winter chill may benefit wheat crop, prices ruling above MSP

Scorching March likely to put India's wheat crop production at risk

Wheat harvesting has started in many states.

India's wheat production is estimated at a record 1154.30 lakh tonnes in the 2024-25 crop year (July-June) as against 1132.92 lakh tonnes in the preceding year, as per the government data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED arrests Vijay R Gupta of Vindhyavasini Group in loan fraud case

LIVE: Indian Embassy in Bangkok issues helpline number after Myanmar quake hits Thai capital

Buy one, get one free: Why liquor stores in UP are offering big discounts

SC rejects FIR plea against Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma in cash scandal

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt sees 40% jump in registered factories in 2 years

Topics :Wheat productionwheat stocksRajya Sabha

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story